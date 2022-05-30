Pakistan jumps six places in WEF’s 2021 tourism rankings

10:55 AM | 30 May, 2022
Pakistan jumps six places in WEF’s 2021 tourism rankings
Source: File Photo
Share

DAVOS - Pakistan was ranked at 83rd place on International Travel and Tourism Development Index, six places up from 89th in 2019. 

Released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the 2021 edition of the Travel and Tourism Development Index includes 117 countries.

The index ranks the countries based on the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism industry of each country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Aftab ur Rehman Rana has termed the six points increase in the ranking Pakistan a significant progress. 

Japan has secured the top spot on the index and it is followed by the US, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, UK, Singapore and Italy in the top 10 list. 

In a first, Pakistan’s favourite hill station ... 09:23 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI – The Punjab Police have launched the Murree Tourism Police in the mountainside town and the first ...

More From This Category
Pakistan declares high alert against Monkeypox as ...
09:36 AM | 30 May, 2022
Pakistan denies sending any delegation to Israel
09:10 AM | 30 May, 2022
Aamir Liaquat curses Imran Khan for ‘sabotaging ...
09:40 PM | 29 May, 2022
PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood hospitalized after ...
08:14 PM | 29 May, 2022
Finance Minister clears the air on banning ...
05:03 PM | 29 May, 2022
PTI cries conspiracy in leaked audio tape ...
05:44 PM | 29 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead
06:15 PM | 29 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr