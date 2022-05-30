Pakistan jumps six places in WEF’s 2021 tourism rankings
DAVOS - Pakistan was ranked at 83rd place on International Travel and Tourism Development Index, six places up from 89th in 2019.
Released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the 2021 edition of the Travel and Tourism Development Index includes 117 countries.
The index ranks the countries based on the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism industry of each country, Radio Pakistan reported.
Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Aftab ur Rehman Rana has termed the six points increase in the ranking Pakistan a significant progress.
Japan has secured the top spot on the index and it is followed by the US, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, UK, Singapore and Italy in the top 10 list.
