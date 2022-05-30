Daren Sammy conferred with Pakistan’s prestigious civil award 

LAHORE – Daren Sammy, the two two-time World Cup-winning captain for West Indies, was conferred with the Sitara-i-Pakistan award for his invaluable contribution to cricket in the South Asian country.

The former West Indies skipper, who is also part of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), shared on social media his photos of receiving the prestigious award.

“There it is me collecting the Sitara-I-Pakistan award ????. Such a proud moment,” Sammy captioned the post.

In his Instagram post, he wrote: “Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan”.

He is also the first foreign player to receive Pakistani citizenship back in 2020.