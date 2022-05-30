Daren Sammy conferred with Pakistan’s prestigious civil award
Share
LAHORE – Daren Sammy, the two two-time World Cup-winning captain for West Indies, was conferred with the Sitara-i-Pakistan award for his invaluable contribution to cricket in the South Asian country.
The former West Indies skipper, who is also part of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), shared on social media his photos of receiving the prestigious award.
There it is👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾me collecting the— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 30, 2022
Sitara-I-Pakistan award 🥇. Such a proud moment https://t.co/Dv82dZ9fMC pic.twitter.com/W9FZjBQxaF
“There it is me collecting the Sitara-I-Pakistan award ????. Such a proud moment,” Sammy captioned the post.
In his Instagram post, he wrote: “Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan”.
View this post on Instagram
He is also the first foreign player to receive Pakistani citizenship back in 2020.
Darren Sammy first cricketer to receive ... 04:27 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
Darren Sammy, the two two-time World Cup-winning captain for West Indies, is all set to receive Pakistan’s ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for three-day visit to Turkey tomorrow01:26 PM | 30 May, 2022
- Daren Sammy conferred with Pakistan’s prestigious civil award12:43 PM | 30 May, 2022
- Woman gang-raped in #Karachi-bound train by crew members11:50 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan jumps six places in WEF’s 2021 tourism rankings10:55 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan's Mueed Baloch wins silver in 400m race in Iran10:11 AM | 30 May, 2022
-
- Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press conference09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in drugs case07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022