Darren Sammy first cricketer to receive Pakistan's honorary citizenship
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
Darren Sammy, the two two-time World Cup-winning captain for West Indies, is all set to receive Pakistan’s highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — and honorary citizenship of the country by President Arif Alvi on March 23, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.

PCB’s media department made the announcement through a tweet that Sammy will receive the honorary citizenship for his “invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan”.

Sammy, who is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be the first cricketer to receive the award.

