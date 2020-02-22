Over 60 foreigners take part in ISPR's heli-ski expedition
05:49 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
Over 60 foreigners take part in ISPR's heli-ski expedition
RAWALPINDI – A week long heli-ski expedition, joint venture of Afiniti and the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) culminated at Shogran on Saturday.

More than sixty foreign skiers including high-level foreign dignitaries from different countries were part of the expedition to promote tourism & explore immense potential of Pakistan’s snow clad mountains for adventure sports.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA.

Earlier, on arrival, the group interacted with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The expedition members also visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate where the military spokesman briefed them about improved security environment in Pakistan for sports and tourism as a result of successful counter terrorism efforts.

