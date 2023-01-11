The Desert Vipers Reveal Their Jersey and Match Kit For The Inaugural Dp World ILT20

DUBAI – The Desert Vipers jersey and match kit reveal made waves at Soul Beach in Dubai, literally, as captain Colin Munro rode in from the sea on a boat wearing the new team match kit.

Colin was joined on the beach by fast bowler Tymal Mills in the training kit and UAE all-rounder Ali Naseer in the team’s fan jersey, and the trio then showed off the complete Desert Vipers look for the inaugural season of the DP World ILT20.

Desert Vipers Captain Colin Munro explained why the predominantly red Desert Vipers kit was right for him: “ Yes, it is very exciting, and my Mrs always said red was my colour, so it is obviously one to look forward to.

“It is really good to be here and to meet the whole squad. There are a few missing, they will be coming in later tonight and tomorrow,” Munro added.

When asked about his role as captain, Munro was quietly confident. He said: “I am very relaxed about it (captaincy) when you look at the management, and coaching support staff (in the Desert Vipers) as there is so much experience there.

“We have captains right the way through our experienced line-up as well, and I will be leaning on them too. I will be leaning on Bilbo (Sam Billings), and we have already had chats about our squad, and we are both looking forward to it. The only thing extra I am going to have to do on game day is toss a coin.”

Munro admitted that the Desert Vipers squad was a very well curated set of players. “I think we have got class the whole way down,” he said. “It is going to be tough to leave some of those players out, but you have got to manage your squads as best as we can.

“If we can create a good environment where guys want to be a part of the squad, even if they are not playing and they are still giving their best at games and training, that is all I can ask for. “

When asked if the team had what it takes to win the inaugural DP World ILT20 the Desert Vipers captain was emphatic: “Absolutely (we can win it). I think all teams have good squads, but we have a lot of players who we can call upon in terms of our bowling, batting, and different strengths.

“But that is on paper. It is great to have a great team on paper, but cricket is won on the field so if we can start off the tournament well and get a bit of momentum at the right time, then hopefully we can go all the way.”

On close inspection, the glorious red jerseys had the team’s viper making its presence felt, along with Principal Sponsor Rasasi Perfumes’ name spelt out in bold letters on the front.

Apparel partner Umbro had their distinctive logo placed on the sleeves, while the Desert Vipers’ Sporting Goods Partner Batwinner had their logo splashed across the back of the jersey.

The jersey and kit put on display the names of major brands who have chosen to back the Desert Vipers on their maiden cricketing voyage. The support of these commercial partners will be seen on television and digital platforms by millions across the globe when the Desert Vipers, armed with lofty goals, walk out onto the playing field at the inaugural DP World ILT20.

Principal Sponsor Rasasi Perfumes is a pioneer of the modern fragrance industry with leading fragrance manufacturing and retail operations across 165 stores in the GCC. Umbro have chosen to support a cricket event and team for the first time as Apparel Sponsors, and Global brand Batwinner, too, have put their faith behind the Desert Vipers.

Desert Vipers CEO Phil Oliver said he was thrilled to have the patronage of these three heavyweight partners: “It is our honour and privilege to have Rasasi Perfumes, Batwinner and Umbro on board, supporting the Desert Vipers cricketing journey.

“We could not be prouder of the cricket team and coaching staff we have put together for this tournament, but we would not be able to achieve our goals or fulfil our potential without our commercial partners.

“They are vital to our success, and the team and I would like to thank our sponsors for collaborating with us and placing their trust in us. We are confident the Desert Vipers will put their best foot forward in this first season of the DP World ILT20.”

When asked about the colours of the jersey and kit the CEO said it perfectly reflected the team’s goals and motto: “We think it is bold, vibrant and that is what the Desert Vipers are going to be in this tournament and have a bit of bite as well. The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out.

“It has been a long process and a rewarding one. What counts is what comes next. We look forward to a good week of preparations ahead of our first match against the Sharjah Warriors.”

Mr. Apoorva Srivastva, Marketing Head – Retail, Rasasi Perfumes, said: “We at Rasasi Perfumes are proud and excited about our association with The Desert Vipers for the inaugural season of DP World International T20. We see a lot of potential in this league.

“Rasasi and The Desert Vipers share a common vision of promoting young local talent who will not only play along with but also compete with some of the best global talent.

“We strongly believe in the commitment of the team in developing the sport in this region. The roster of players is very competitive, and we are looking forward to an exciting season. We extend our best wishes to the players, team management and the support staff for the season.”

Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody was also impressed with the jersey and as someone who has been a part of putting the unit together, he agreed that it reflected the team’s goals and ambitions. Moody said: “All the kits have been carefully thought out, and they have come out really well. I think we are going to stand out on the field.

“ It has been a challenge but an enjoyable one (to put this team together). We have got a good network of expertise behind the scenes, with the coaching staff, and also we used CricViz, a world leading analyst company, to help us refine our search and identify players who we felt were important for us - players who were not only available but fit the balance of our side and have performed in this environment in the UAE.”

When asked if the team was capable of winning the trophy, Moody was confident of the Desert Vipers chances. He said: “Absolutely (we can win the tournament) as we have got a strong squad. We respect the fact that there are a lot of good cricketers we will be coming across. But, at the end of the day, we feel confident that we will be playing finals.

“That is the aim, to be there at the backend of the tournament. And then hopefully we have got some good form on our side and a bit of luck. “

Soul beach, a part of the JA Resorts in Dubai, provided the perfect laid-back setting for the jersey launch. It is also home to the Desert Vipers squad who will be staying at this resort for the entire period of the DP World ILT20,

Caption for those on the top table at the jersey launch press conference: L-R : Marketing Head – Retail, Rasasi Perfumes, Mr. Apoorva Srivastva, Director of Cricket Tom Moody, Desert Vipers CEO Phil Oliver, Desert Vipers Captain Colin Munro.