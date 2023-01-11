Weather turns cold in Lahore after light showers

The weather in the provincial capital Lahore turned cold after light rain in different areas of the metropolis on Wednesday.

The areas that received rainfall include Gulberg, Jail Road, Cantonment, Mall Road, and parts of Ferozepur road.

Meteorological Center predicted rain with moderate to heavy snowfall over the hilly areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People in Balochistan were also advised to take precautionary measures to save their lives from rains and landslides amid bone-chilling weather.

Despite the rains and stern measures by provincial authorities, the air quality index in Lahore remained unhealthy.