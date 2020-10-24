PDM Quetta Jalsa: Govt deploys additional security amid ongoing preparations at Ayub Stadium

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has deployed over 4,000 security officials from police, Frontier Corps (FC) and other forces to ensure foolproof security arrangements ahead of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium.

According to media reports, different political parties have placed banners and flags on major roads and streets across the city for the upcoming PDM rally of all major political parties.

Earlier, the venue for the PDM rally in Quetta was changed due to security concerns and it was decided that the rally will be held at Ayub Stadium amid additional security provided by the government.

The move came after a threat alert was issued for Quetta and Peshawar by the National Counter Terrorism Authority on Thursday in which the authority warned that the Pakistan Taliban could target high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb blast.