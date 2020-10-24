Sami Ibrahim files plea seeking disqualification of Fawad Chaudhry
Web Desk
01:40 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
Sami Ibrahim files plea seeking disqualification of Fawad Chaudhry
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court will hear the petition on the disqualification of Federal Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for hiding his assets. Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case on November 16.

Senior journalist Sami Ibrahim has claimed that the federal minister did not reveal of the land he owns in Jhelum in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election.

Earlier former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause. Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution. The provision requires elected officials to be ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ or honest and righteous.

It is pertinent to mention that the federal minister slapped the anchor during a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad in June.

Sami Ibrahim claimed that Chaudhry slapped him without saying a word. The anchorperson claimed that his glasses fell to the ground with the force of the blow but he didn’t respond to Chaudhry.

More From This Category
Another wicket falls as PML-N’s Faisal Khan ...
10:15 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
PSO corruption case: NAB accepts Rs1.27bn plea ...
09:55 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
Pakistan enjoys broad international support, ...
09:45 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
PDM to show political power at its third anti-PTI ...
09:34 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
Erdogan suggested France President Macron a ...
09:28 AM | 25 Oct, 2020
Lahore’s much-delayed Orange Line Metro Train ...
09:04 AM | 25 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Scarlett Johansson to star in 'Bride' for Apple, A24
04:06 PM | 24 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr