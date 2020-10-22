Threat alert on TTP plan of terror attack in Quetta, Peshawar issued

ISLAMABAD - The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a threat alert about possible terrorist attacks in Peshawar and Quetta.

The NACTA in a statement said that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning the series of terrorist activities in the two cities, targeting religious and political parties in suicide bombings and other attacks.

It revealed that terror bid was foiled on Wednesday (October 21) in Balochistan when eight explosive devices were recovered during operation in Qamar Din Karez area.

"This material was to be used for attacks in Quetta and Peshawar," NACTA said.

The NACTA has asked the authorities to tighten security in Quetta and Peshawar to avert any terror incident.