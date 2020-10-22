Threat alert on TTP plan of terror attack in Quetta, Peshawar issued
Web Desk
07:25 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Threat alert on TTP plan of terror attack in Quetta, Peshawar issued
Share

ISLAMABAD - The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a threat alert about possible terrorist attacks in Peshawar and Quetta.

The NACTA in a statement said that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning the series of terrorist activities in the two cities, targeting religious and political parties in suicide bombings and other attacks.  

It revealed that terror bid was foiled on Wednesday (October 21) in Balochistan when eight explosive devices were recovered during operation in Qamar Din Karez area. 

"This material was to be used for attacks in Quetta and Peshawar," NACTA said.

The NACTA has asked the authorities to tighten security in Quetta and Peshawar to avert any terror incident. 

More From This Category
Five killed as bus catches fire near Khuzdar
12:07 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
FATF meeting announces its verdict in Pakistan's ...
12:04 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
PML-N leader’s secret meeting makes Nawaz ...
11:45 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Anti-polio drive to start in Punjab from Oct 26 ...
11:38 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Cop arrested after 18-year-old dies in police ...
11:11 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
World Bank appreciates PTI govt reform agenda
10:34 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr