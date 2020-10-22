CPEC – All set to launch Orange Line Metro Train next week

LAHORE – The Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) -a landmark project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in the provincial metropolis would start operations from Oct 26, ensuring state-of-the-art commuting facility for the citizens.

In this connection, all arrangements have been finalised by the Punjab Mass transit Authority (PMA) to launch the project.

Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi Thursday said the inaugural ceremony of the OLMT would be held on Oct 26 where the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest.

He said a subsidy of Rs 5.5 billion would be given on the project annually to facilitate approximately 245,000 passengers daily.

The minister said that public transport on the OLMT route should be closed; however, the government would take a decision in this regard later after the launch of the OLMT.

General Manager Operations Muhammad Ozair Shah told this scribe that the train would be operated jointly by the two Chinese and Pakistani Daewoo Company. The OLMT per passenger fare had been fixed at Rs 40 to accommodate maximum number of people availing this facility.

In total, he said the track was 27.1 kilometres long, out of which 25.4 kilometers was elevated while the remaining 1.72 kilometres was underground. Twenty-six stations of the OLMT would serve people.

Covering the distance from Ali Town to Dera Gujran in 45 minutes, it will pass through city areas and will be country's first mass rapid transit train system, connecting Raiwind, Multan Road, McLeod Road, Lahore Junction Railway Station and the Grand Trunk Road, he added.