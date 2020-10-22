Pakistan approaches Twitter against spread of untrue stories
Web Desk
08:30 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Pakistan approaches Twitter against spread of untrue stories
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter administration to immediately sensitize its moderation teams and ensure that the platform is not used as a propaganda tool for spreading fake information.

In the wake of current smear campaign of spreading false and baseless information targeting Pakistan, its cities and institutions, PTA has stressed upon Twitter to effectively block handles involved in the campaign.

To the disappointment of the Regulator, number of accounts involved in propagation of untrue stories, are Twitter verified. However, they are still operating with immunity. 

PTA has asked the platform to take immediate action against such accounts as per its guidelines & policies.

More From This Category
FATF meeting announces its verdict in Pakistan's ...
12:04 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
PML-N leader’s secret meeting makes Nawaz ...
11:45 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Anti-polio drive to start in Punjab from Oct 26 ...
11:38 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Cop arrested after 18-year-old dies in police ...
11:11 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
World Bank appreciates PTI govt reform agenda
10:34 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Woman shot dead for ‘honour’ infront of ...
10:31 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr