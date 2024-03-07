School timings in Punjab during Ramzan 2024

LAHORE – Authorities in the country's most populous region Punjab is set to announce revised school timings for all state-run and private schools for the month of Ramzan, which is set to start from next week.
Punjab Education Department will announce the revised timings, and as per reports, the schools classes will start at 7:30am till 12:30pm during the first weekdays and on Friday the educational institutions will end classes at 11:30am.
For schools operating in double-shift, the classes will commence at 7:15am and end around 12:30pm and second shift will be from 12:15pm - 4:30pm.
|Days
|Timings
|Monday-Thursday
|7:30am till 12:30pm
|Friday
|7:30am till 11:30pm
The new timings will be effective from March 12, as Ramadan is expected to start from Tuesday in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.