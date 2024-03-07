School timings in Punjab during Ramzan 2024

LAHORE – Authorities in the country's most populous region Punjab is set to announce revised school timings for all state-run and private schools for the month of Ramzan, which is set to start from next week.

Punjab Education Department will announce the revised timings, and as per reports, the schools classes will start at 7:30am till 12:30pm during the first weekdays and on Friday the educational institutions will end classes at 11:30am.

For schools operating in double-shift, the classes will commence at 7:15am and end around 12:30pm and second shift will be from 12:15pm - 4:30pm.

Days Timings Monday-Thursday 7:30am till 12:30pm Friday 7:30am till 11:30pm

The new timings will be effective from March 12, as Ramadan is expected to start from Tuesday in Pakistan.