10th class maths past papers, model papers 2024 | Punjab Board

LAHORE – All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are conducting first annual examination of matric (class 10) with mathematics paper of Science Group is scheduled to March 11.

Most of the 10th class students find the math subject difficult and they look for guess papers, model papers or past papers for effective preparation and achieve high score.

The past papers not only help students understand the structure of the paper but also carry the most important questions that can be part of the examination.

BISE LAHORE Model Paper for Class 10 Math Subject

BISE Rawalpindi Math Past Papers Class 10

BISE Gujranwala Math Past Papers Matric Class