Latest update on free laptop, iPad scheme for students in Punjab

LAHORE – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in Punjab is all set to revive the famous scheme for distribution of iPads and laptops among students.

Punjab Chief Minister Maraym Nawaz has ordered authorities concerned to start survey of students for the scheme. She gave the order while presiding over a high-level meeting where she also reviewed the Higher Education Scholarship initiative.

She has sought a comprehensive plan for the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF). Speaking on the occasion, she said the decision to give ipad and laptop to students will be made after determining their usage.

Laptop, iPad Scheme Launching Date

The government is yet to announce the launch date for distribution of lapotps and iPads among students.

Laptop Scheme Application 2024

It is expected that students would submit online applications for the laptop scheme.