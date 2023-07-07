PM laptop scheme: Distribution to 100,000 students in first phase started

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has relaunched the programme for distribution of laptops among outstanding students in the federal capital.

Addressing the launching ceremony of laptop programme on Friday, the prime minister said this ceremony reminded him of the days when as Chief Minister Punjab he distributed hundreds of thousands laptops among the students on merit.

He said those laptops helped the students a lot during Covid pandemic days when they took their classes online while sitting home and also earned their bread and butter by working as freelancer.

He informed that he as CM Punjab also provided scholarships to the talented youth under Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), and the beneficiary of these programmes was now serving the country in various areas including health, IT and Engineering.

The prime minister maintained that this had been his mission to provide every youth with a laptop machine to enable them to successfully move forward in their respective areas.

He informed that apart from the 100,000 laptops approved for the previous financial year, he also get another 100,000 laptops approved for the current fiscal year.

He said the laptop distribution process would totally be on merit and no influence will be accepted in this regard.

For the youth from rural areas, he said the government had allocated Rs 5 billion to provide agriculture loans, while another Rs 5 billion had been allocated for the provision of skilled-based training to the youth.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again started implementing the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to make country.

In a tweet, she said that the distribution of 100,000 laptops among the knowledge-loving youth would begin again today with the prayer for their development and progress.

The program was stopped by the PTI regime terming it as “political bribery”, she said.