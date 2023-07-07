Search

PakistanTechnologyTop News

PM laptop scheme: Distribution to 100,000 students in first phase started

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2023
PM laptop scheme: Distribution to 100,000 students in first phase started
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has relaunched the programme for distribution of laptops among outstanding students in the federal capital.

Addressing the launching ceremony of laptop programme on Friday, the prime minister said this ceremony reminded him of the days when as Chief Minister Punjab he distributed hundreds of thousands laptops among the students on merit.

He said those laptops helped the students a lot during Covid pandemic days when they took their classes online while sitting home and also earned their bread and butter by working as freelancer.

He informed that he as CM Punjab also provided scholarships to the talented youth under Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), and the beneficiary of these programmes was now serving the country in various areas including health, IT and Engineering.

The prime minister maintained that this had been his mission to provide every youth with a laptop machine to enable them to successfully move forward in their respective areas.

He informed that apart from the 100,000 laptops approved for the previous financial year, he also get another 100,000 laptops approved for the current fiscal year.

He said the laptop distribution process would totally be on merit and no influence will be accepted in this regard.

For the youth from rural areas, he said the government had allocated Rs 5 billion to provide agriculture loans, while another Rs 5 billion had been allocated for the provision of skilled-based training to the youth.

https://twitter.com/govtofpakistan/status/1677268201540059137

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again started implementing the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to make country.

In a tweet, she said that the distribution of 100,000 laptops among the knowledge-loving youth would begin again today with the prayer for their development and progress.

https://twitter.com/Marriyum_A/status/1677241883230343173

The program was stopped by the PTI regime terming it as “political bribery”, she said.

PM laptop scheme 2023 — A step-by-step guide

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM Shehbaz to hand students free laptops tomorrow

06:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs29,000; check latest rates here

01:44 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Jazz launches Pakistan's first WiFi calling service 'JazzFi'

06:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Chief Justice of Pakistan gets a raise of over Rs200,000 in monthly salary

01:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Germany announces fully funded scholarship for Pakistani students (Here's how to apply)

11:53 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Naegleria alert: First patient suffering from brain-eating amoeba passes away in Lahore

09:51 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM launches Land Information and Management System to boost food ...

10:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 7, 2023

08:00 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 07, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.9 282.15
Euro EUR 308 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 364
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.41 747.41
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.66 913.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.71 60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.94 173.94
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 722.09 730.09
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 309.61 312.11
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 07, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Karachi PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Islamabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Peshawar PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Quetta PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sialkot PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Attock PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujranwala PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Jehlum PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Multan PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Bahawalpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujrat PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nawabshah PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Chakwal PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Hyderabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nowshehra PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sargodha PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Faisalabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Mirpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: