Ramadan 2024: Minimum Nisab for Zakat deduction from bank accounts revealed

KARACHI – The government of Pakistan has fixed the Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts at Rs135,179 for the year 2024.
The Poverty Alleviation and Social Division has issued a notification in this regard, sating Zakat will be deducted from saving accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts having a balance above Rs135,179, on the first of Ramadan 2024.
Under the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance 1980, no amount would be deducted in case a bank account has less than the amount set by the government.
"All the Zakat Collection Controlling Agencies (ZCCAs) are requested to deduct the Zakat accordingly," it said.
The first of Ramadan will likely fall on March 12, this year, subject to the appearance of the moon.
The banks will deduct 2.5% Zakat on the amount.
The amount of Zakat payable is 2.5%, as per the Islamic principal.
No any bank, including the HBL deduct Zakat from current accounts.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
