Ramadan 2024: Minimum Nisab for Zakat deduction from bank accounts revealed

04:27 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Ramadan 2024: Minimum Nisab for Zakat deduction from bank accounts revealed
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The government of Pakistan has fixed the Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts at Rs135,179 for the year 2024.

The Poverty Alleviation and Social Division has issued a notification in this regard, sating Zakat will be deducted from saving accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts having a balance above Rs135,179, on the first of Ramadan 2024.

Under the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance 1980, no amount would be deducted in case a bank account has less than the amount set by the government.

"All the Zakat Collection Controlling Agencies (ZCCAs) are requested to deduct the Zakat accordingly," it said. 

The first of Ramadan will likely fall on March 12, this year, subject to the appearance of the moon.

What is the Nisab amount for Zakat?

The Nisab amount for Zakat deduction has been fixed at Rs135,179.

What is the Zakat rate for 2024?

The banks will deduct 2.5% Zakat on the amount. 

How much Zakat will be deducted from bank account?

The amount of Zakat payable is 2.5%, as per the Islamic principal.

Do banks including HBL deduct Zakat from current account?

No any bank, including the HBL deduct Zakat from current accounts.

Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan: When is holiest Muslim month starting this year?

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 7 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.1
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.07 751.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.31 917.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

