Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan: When is holiest Muslim month starting this year?

09:05 AM | 4 Mar, 2024
Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan: When is holiest Muslim month starting this year?
Source: File Photo

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims and fasting is to start from next week.

Ramadan 2024 remains a sacred time for prayers and reflections, and the Ramadan 2024 date varies each year Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. 

In Pakistan, Ramadan is scheduled to begin on March 12. Weather experts forecast that Ramadan moon will be born on March 10 but will not be visible until March 11.

This year, the first Taraweeh is expected to be around March 11 and the first fast will be on March 12, 2024.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would convene in the federal capital with zonal committees meeting in their respective domains to receive and assess moon sighting reports and announce the sighting of the moon.

Millions of Pakistanis are excited to welcome Ramadan 2024 with great religious devotion. the Holiest Month is characterized by heightened acts of charity and communal food distribution, with people setting up roadside stalls for those returning home in the evening.

Ramadan also typically experiences a surge in business activities due to religious celebrations and shopping trends leading up to Eidul-Fitr.

