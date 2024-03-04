Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan: When is holiest Muslim month starting this year?

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims and fasting is to start from next week.
Ramadan 2024 remains a sacred time for prayers and reflections, and the Ramadan 2024 date varies each year Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.
In Pakistan, Ramadan is scheduled to begin on March 12. Weather experts forecast that Ramadan moon will be born on March 10 but will not be visible until March 11.
This year, the first Taraweeh is expected to be around March 11 and the first fast will be on March 12, 2024.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would convene in the federal capital with zonal committees meeting in their respective domains to receive and assess moon sighting reports and announce the sighting of the moon.
Millions of Pakistanis are excited to welcome Ramadan 2024 with great religious devotion. the Holiest Month is characterized by heightened acts of charity and communal food distribution, with people setting up roadside stalls for those returning home in the evening.
Ramadan also typically experiences a surge in business activities due to religious celebrations and shopping trends leading up to Eidul-Fitr.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
