Has Punjab revised school timings for Ramadan 2024?

07:17 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
Has Punjab revised school timings for Ramadan 2024?
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – As the holy month of Ramadan 2024 draws closer, the Punjab education department is expected to revise timings for schools in the province to facilitate the students. 

Last year, the authorities had also revised the timings for Ramadan as all public and private schools opened at 7:30 am till 12 pm from Monday to Thursday while the closing timings for schools 11:30 am for Fridays.

The double-shift schools opened at 7:15am and 12:30pm and closed at 12:15pm and 4:30pm, respectively.

Ramadan 2024 is expected to commence in Pakistan on March 11 or 12. A final decision about it will be announced by Ruet-e-Hilala Committee after moon sighting meeting.

The education department is also likely to announce revised timings in coming weeks. 

Last month, the education department in Punjab issued new timings for all public and private schools across the province

The official notification issued in January stated that the new school timings will come into effect from February 1 till April 15. 

The boys’ schools currently open at 8:30am and close at 2:30pm while the timings for girls’ schools open at 8:15am to 2:15 pm on weekdays, it said.

However, schools operating in two shifts will run first shift from 8am to 12:15pm. The second shift will start at 12:30 and end at 5pm.   

Punjab announces relaxation in school uniform restriction

Has Punjab revised school timings for Ramadan 2024?

Has Punjab revised school timings for Ramadan 2024?

