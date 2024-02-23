Has Punjab revised school timings for Ramadan 2024?

LAHORE – As the holy month of Ramadan 2024 draws closer, the Punjab education department is expected to revise timings for schools in the province to facilitate the students.
Last year, the authorities had also revised the timings for Ramadan as all public and private schools opened at 7:30 am till 12 pm from Monday to Thursday while the closing timings for schools 11:30 am for Fridays.
The double-shift schools opened at 7:15am and 12:30pm and closed at 12:15pm and 4:30pm, respectively.
Ramadan 2024 is expected to commence in Pakistan on March 11 or 12. A final decision about it will be announced by Ruet-e-Hilala Committee after moon sighting meeting.
The education department is also likely to announce revised timings in coming weeks.
Last month, the education department in Punjab issued new timings for all public and private schools across the province
The official notification issued in January stated that the new school timings will come into effect from February 1 till April 15.
The boys’ schools currently open at 8:30am and close at 2:30pm while the timings for girls’ schools open at 8:15am to 2:15 pm on weekdays, it said.
However, schools operating in two shifts will run first shift from 8am to 12:15pm. The second shift will start at 12:30 and end at 5pm.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
