Search

ad
World

Putin responds to Biden's 'crude' remark

Web Desk
08:25 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
Vladimir Putin & Joe Biden
Source: File photos

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday responded to his US counterpart Joe Biden's rude comment about him. 

Biden recently called Putin a "crazy SOB". Putin responded to Biden's comment with an ironic smile and said the remark showed why the Kremlin felt Biden was a preferable future US president to Donald Trump.

Biden made the "crazy SOB" remark as part of a sentence about threats to the world - including "that guy Putin and others," the risk of nuclear conflict and the existential threat to humanity from climate change.

When asked by Russian state television about Biden's "crude" remark, Putin smiled sarcastically and bit his lip before looking at the ground.

He told the state television with a smile, "We are ready to work with any president. But I believe that for us, Biden is a more preferable president for Russia, and judging by what he has just said, I am absolutely right."

The 71-year-old Russian president said that his previous comments saying that Biden, 81, was Russia's preferred candidate had triggered Biden's "adequate reaction".

"It's not like he can say to me, 'Volodya, thank you, well done, you've helped me a lot'," Putin said. "You asked me which is better for us. I said it then that, and I still think I can repeat it: Biden."

Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said his embassy had sent the U.S. State Department "a strong note of protest about the outrageous nature and unacceptability" of Biden's comments.

Antonov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Moscow was not anticipating an "appropriate reaction. As the November U.S. election approaches such escapades will become routine."

For Putin, the remarks show the difficulty of navigating the upcoming U.S. presidential election which is likely to bring to power either Biden, who has publicly insulted Putin, or Trump, 77, who has promised to end the war in Ukraine swiftly.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

08:25 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Putin responds to Biden's 'crude' remark

10:41 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Canadian judge says killer of Muslim family committed terrorism

04:06 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Farmers pause Delhi Chalo march after protester dies in clashes with ...

12:24 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Eidul Fitr Holidays 2024: UAE residents to enjoy week long vacation ...

01:22 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

US uses veto power for third time to block UNSC resolution for Gaza ...

12:49 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

US calls for unrestricted Internet access as X, formerly Twitter, ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:36 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

BISE Faisalabad matric roll number slips available online for regular students

Gold & Silver

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 23 February 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 282.45
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.60 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 23, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: