China removes defence minister for undisclosed reasons

BEIJING – China has sacked its defence minister Li Shangfu, who has not been seen in public since late August.

State media confirmed the development, saying President Xi Jinping signed a decree to remove Li from his post as defence minister on Tuesday.

He has also ripped of hi other political positions, including as a state councilor and as a member of Central Military Commission.

The position of state councilor is more senior than other ministers in the Chinese cabinet. There are total five state councilors in the cabinet.

The Chinese media has not shared the reason for the removal of the defence minister.

China also announced the dismissal of Qin Gang, who was removed as foreign minister in July, from the state councilor position.

Their removal was approved by the country’s top legislators, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Wang Yi, a veteran diplomat, had replaced Qin as foreign minister in July.

The Chinese cabinet is yet to announce a replacement for Li, who had been considered a loyalist of President Xi.