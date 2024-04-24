Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

'Pink Moon' to grace skies today

Web Desk
07:01 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
Pink Moon

Tonight, the world will witness a stunning celestial event as the Pink Moon adorns the skies, captivating observers with its mesmerizing glow. Named after the blooming pink flowers that characterize this time of year, the Pink Moon, also known as the "Sprouting Grass Moon," "Egg Moon," and "Fish Moon," will be visible across the globe, including Pakistan.

Previously announced by the American space agency NASA, the observation period for the Pink Moon spans from Monday morning to Thursday morning, providing ample opportunities for enthusiasts to marvel at its splendor. Reports confirm sightings of the Pink Moon on Tuesday, with Wednesday marking its observation in various regions worldwide.

Pink Moon in Pakistan

In Pakistan, observers are encouraged to seize this rare opportunity to witness the Pink Moon in all its glory. Whether admiring from a rooftop or enjoying a moonlit picnic with loved ones, the Pink Moon promises to create enduring memories for all who witness its luminous presence.

Astronomy experts highlight that during the Pink Moon's appearance, it comes remarkably close to Earth, resulting in a breathtaking display visible to the naked eye. This proximity enhances the moon's clarity and luminosity, offering an enhanced viewing experience for sky watchers.

The tradition of naming full moons traces back to ancient cultures, with each name reflecting the moon's unique attributes during that particular month. In the case of the Pink Moon, its name derives from the pink flowers that bloom across North America during this period, symbolizing the onset of spring and renewal.

Beyond its cultural and historical significance, the Pink Moon serves as a poignant reminder of the beauty and grandeur of the natural world. As people worldwide gaze skyward tonight, they will share in a collective sense of wonder and appreciation for the mysteries of the universe.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

07:01 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

'Pink Moon' to grace skies today

09:45 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

13 Jewish settlers detained for smuggling goats into Al-Aqsa compound ...

06:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

UK Parliament approves bill to send asylum seekers to Rwanda 

08:16 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

First Iran group leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah after 9 ...

05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

AI technology set to transform Paris 2024 Olympics

05:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

India opposition slams Modi over ‘hate speech’ 

World

09:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

UAE family residency visa – minimum income requirements and ...

03:06 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda sports diamond ring on engagement finger

Advertisement

Latest

07:53 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Inside: Madiha Rizvi's intimate marriage ceremony

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs1,100

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.2 296.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: