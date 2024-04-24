Search

Woman arrested after viral video of running car over motorway police

07:15 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested the woman involved in attempting to run over a motorway police official was arrested days after the video of the incident went viral on social media. 

Police said the woman was taken into custody from Islamabad, adding that legal action will be launched against her. 

A couple of days ago the video of the furious woman running over a policeman in garrison city of hit the social media with a storm.

It was in January when the incident took place on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway in the limits of Naseerabad police station, Rawalpindi, the motorways police had confirmed it to media, adding that a case is already registered against the woman. 

The viral shows the woman sitting inside a white car and shouting at the traffic cop for stopping her at an entry point of the motorways.

The woman can be heard hurling abuses at the police official, who is responding him calmly. 

At one point, the woman asked another traffic official, who was standing in front of her vehicle, to get aside. After he refused, the angry lady drove the car into him, tossing him into the air and fleeing the scene. 

The case was registered against the suspect on a complaint of the motorways police.

Watch: Motorway Police official tossed in the air after hit by speeding car at Peshawar toll plaza

