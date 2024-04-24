Woman arrested after viral video of running car over motorway police

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested the woman involved in attempting to run over a motorway police official was arrested days after the video of the incident went viral on social media.
Police said the woman was taken into custody from Islamabad, adding that legal action will be launched against her.
A couple of days ago the video of the furious woman running over a policeman in garrison city of hit the social media with a storm.
It was in January when the incident took place on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway in the limits of Naseerabad police station, Rawalpindi, the motorways police had confirmed it to media, adding that a case is already registered against the woman.
The viral shows the woman sitting inside a white car and shouting at the traffic cop for stopping her at an entry point of the motorways.
The woman can be heard hurling abuses at the police official, who is responding him calmly.
At one point, the woman asked another traffic official, who was standing in front of her vehicle, to get aside. After he refused, the angry lady drove the car into him, tossing him into the air and fleeing the scene.
The case was registered against the suspect on a complaint of the motorways police.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
