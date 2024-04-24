Search

Pakistan

Session Judge's son's murder investigation: Friend held accountable

Web Desk
07:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
Session judge\'s son murder

In a case that shook the streets of Karachi's Defence neighborhood, the tragic murder of Ali Keerio, the son of a district and session judge, has reached its climax. Daniyal Mir Behr, the son of a retired police officer, has been held responsible for the dreadful crime, according to recent developments.

The incident, which happened about two and a half months ago, has seen its conclusion after careful examination and thorough investigation by law enforcement authorities. The report, now in the hands of senior officials, sheds light on the events that happened on that fateful day, revealing a story of friendship gone wrong and the devastating consequences that followed.

What exactly happened?

On that unfortunate day, Defence Phase V, Bangla No. 4/18 witnessed a series of events that forever changed the lives of those involved. Ali Keerio, a promising young man, fell victim to a fatal gunshot, allegedly fired by Daniyal Mir Behr.

The series of events that led to this tragic outcome began with Daniyal inviting his friend Shazia to his home. Little did they know that this seemingly ordinary gathering would soon turn into chaos and despair.

According to media sources, Daniyal was in another room of the house with his friend Shazia. Upon Shazia's request, Daniyal had ordered two burgers and cold drinks for them. However, when the servant was bringing the order, the victim, Ali Keerio, took it and went to Ahmer's room, where he ate half of a burger.

Upon seeing this, Daniyal left the room and retrieved a rifle from the guard room. Despite the intervention of his brother Ahmer, Daniyal's anger did not subside. After a verbal altercation, Daniyal fired at Ali Keerio, causing severe injuries to his chest.

Following the shooting, Daniyal and his brother Ahmer took Ali Keerio to the hospital in their cousin's car, but unfortunately, Ali Keerio succumbed to his injuries.

The investigative report holds Daniyal Mir Behr, the son of the retired police officer, accountable. It is important to note that the suspect, Daniyal Mir Behr, is currently in jail, and the case is under trial in court.

