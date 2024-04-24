Inside: Madiha Rizvi's intimate marriage ceremony

Renowned Pakistani television actress Madiha Rizvi, recognized for her impactful roles in popular dramas such as "Kahin Deep Jaley," "Piya Naam Ka Diya," "Mere Meherbaan," "Aatish," and "Parizaad," has recently stepped into a new chapter of her life. Madiha, the daughter of the esteemed film and television actress Deeba Begum, made headlines in November 2022 when she announced her divorce from her previous marriage to Hassan Nauman, with whom she shares two precious daughters.
Now, in a joyous turn of events, Madiha Rizvi has shared the news of her second marriage, accompanied by a stunning wedding video. The ceremony, graced by the presence of her family and close friends, was a heartwarming affair, with Madiha's daughters actively participating in the celebration. The actress took to social media to share intimate family moments captured during the event, expressing her hopes for everlasting happiness in her new journey.
Here are few pictures from the event:
Madiha Rizvi's wedding marks a significant milestone in her personal life, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for a lifetime of love and happiness to the newlyweds.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.