Inside: Madiha Rizvi's intimate marriage ceremony

Renowned Pakistani television actress Madiha Rizvi, recognized for her impactful roles in popular dramas such as "Kahin Deep Jaley," "Piya Naam Ka Diya," "Mere Meherbaan," "Aatish," and "Parizaad," has recently stepped into a new chapter of her life. Madiha, the daughter of the esteemed film and television actress Deeba Begum, made headlines in November 2022 when she announced her divorce from her previous marriage to Hassan Nauman, with whom she shares two precious daughters.

Now, in a joyous turn of events, Madiha Rizvi has shared the news of her second marriage, accompanied by a stunning wedding video. The ceremony, graced by the presence of her family and close friends, was a heartwarming affair, with Madiha's daughters actively participating in the celebration. The actress took to social media to share intimate family moments captured during the event, expressing her hopes for everlasting happiness in her new journey.

Here are few pictures from the event:

Madiha Rizvi's wedding marks a significant milestone in her personal life, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for a lifetime of love and happiness to the newlyweds.