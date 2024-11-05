Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s star Sana Sultan ties the knot with Wazid in Madinah

New Delhi – Former Bigg Boss OTT 3 star Sana Sultan has tied the know with Mohammad Wazid in an intimate ceremony in Madinah.

Sana shared a slew of photos from the ceremony on Instagram. For the event, Sana donned a cream colour suit and a red dupatta while Wazid put on a white kurta pyjama and beige jacket.

She also shared photos of wedding cake and wedding card while the face of her husband is not visible in the post.

Sana Sultan also penned a lengthy note stating as, “Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place-Madinah-beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my “Vitamin W”. From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith.”

“What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure-Halal. In today’s world, where such choices might seem rare, especially for someone like me with a modern outlook, we stood firm. We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other’s solace,” she added.

Sana said, “From the beginning, we vowed to honor our bond by avoiding anything haram, believing this to be the cornerstone of a lasting relationship. We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded. In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness.”

“I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude-Shukar, Shukar, Shukar,” she concluded the post.

