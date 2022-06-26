Atif Aslam’s son wins hearts with ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ rendition in first stage performance
Web Desk
07:26 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Atif Aslam’s son wins hearts with ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ rendition in first stage performance
Source: Coke Studio/screengrab
Share

Atif Aslam’s rendition of the famous qawwali Tajdar e Haram for Coke Studio has already broken several previous records. And now, a latest rendition by the singer’s son is garnering huge praise on social media.

The elder son of the Pakistani singer recently performed on stage for the very first time in Vancouver, Canada. Ahad Atif seemed confident as he recited Tajdar e Haram.

In the heartwarming clip, the 39-year-old can be seen encouraging his boy as the audience cheers.

This father-son duo has garnered huge praise on social media and netizens can’t get enough of them.

Salam-e-Ajizana – Atif Aslam releases special ... 10:45 AM | 16 Apr, 2021

With Muslims across the globe celebrating Ramazan 2021 with zeal and zest, Pakistan's singer Atif Aslam has lent his ...

The popular qawwali for Coke Studio Season 8 has smashed several records held by videos from Pakistan on the video streaming platform.

More From This Category
Shaista Lodhi bids farewell to PTV morning show
08:20 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Ahmad Nawaz: Pakistan school shooting survivor ...
06:41 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Abrarul Haq serves legal notice to UK record ...
04:58 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa dance their heart ...
03:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
TikToker Zehra Baloch’s swimming pool video ...
02:20 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas’ new bold photo in revealing ...
01:38 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaista Lodhi bids farewell to PTV morning show
08:20 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr