Atif Aslam’s son wins hearts with ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ rendition in first stage performance

Atif Aslam’s rendition of the famous qawwali Tajdar e Haram for Coke Studio has already broken several previous records. And now, a latest rendition by the singer’s son is garnering huge praise on social media.

The elder son of the Pakistani singer recently performed on stage for the very first time in Vancouver, Canada. Ahad Atif seemed confident as he recited Tajdar e Haram.

In the heartwarming clip, the 39-year-old can be seen encouraging his boy as the audience cheers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaseen Lakhani (@yaseenlakhanii)

This father-son duo has garnered huge praise on social media and netizens can’t get enough of them.

Salam-e-Ajizana – Atif Aslam releases special ... 10:45 AM | 16 Apr, 2021 With Muslims across the globe celebrating Ramazan 2021 with zeal and zest, Pakistan's singer Atif Aslam has lent his ...

The popular qawwali for Coke Studio Season 8 has smashed several records held by videos from Pakistan on the video streaming platform.