Salam-e-Ajizana – Atif Aslam releases special naat for Ramadan (VIDEO)

With Muslims across the globe celebrating Ramazan 2021 with zeal and zest, Pakistan's singer Atif Aslam has lent his voice to recite another masterpiece ‘Salam-e-Ajizana’.

The 38-year-old superstar has recreated the most renowned Kalaam of Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan - Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat Pe Lakho Salaam - for the holy month of Ramadan.

Apart from Atif Aslam, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery took part in the recitation. All five can be seen standing with their hands folded in respect.

Earlier, Aslam's naat recitations have been highly appreciated. With the release of Tajdar-e-Haram and Wohi Khuda Hai for Coke Studio, he has successfully created a niche for himself.

Furthermore, he also recited the 99 names of Allah for Coke Studio last year.

Watch 'Salam-e-Ajizana':