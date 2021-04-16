PTA suspends social media platforms across Pakistan
11:33 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
PTA suspends social media platforms across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has suspended the social media platforms across the country on the directions of Interior ministry.

Social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram will remain down from 11am to 3pm.

The reason to suspend the social media apps is yet to be known.

More info to follow
