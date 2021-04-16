PTA suspends social media platforms across Pakistan
11:33 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has suspended the social media platforms across the country on the directions of Interior ministry.
Social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram will remain down from 11am to 3pm.
The reason to suspend the social media apps is yet to be known.
More info to follow
Mobile internet services disrupted in parts of ... 08:26 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Wireless broadband internet services facing disruption in parts of the country, leaving the users in ...
-
- Pakistan’s Imran, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss Afghan peace, ...12:07 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Babar Azam led Pakistan take on Proteas in 4th T20I11:51 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
- PTA suspends social media platforms across Pakistan11:33 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran to announce development package for Sindh today11:05 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
Salam-e-Ajizana – Atif Aslam releases special naat for Ramadan (VIDEO)
10:45 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi flaunts curves in latest video11:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Mahira Khan shares love-filled birthday note for her makeup artist07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- ‘Salt Bae’ sued for $5 million for misusing artwork of himself06:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021