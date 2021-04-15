Mobile internet services disrupted in parts of Pakistan
08:26 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Mobile internet services disrupted in parts of Pakistan
LAHORE – Wireless broadband internet services facing disruption in parts of the country, leaving the users in agony. 

People using 4G services of country’s cellular companies are unable to connect with it while there is no official statement from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in this regard. 

A user revealed on Twitter that 3G/4G services are unavailable for last two days. As the disruption was reported by the user, the cellular companies replied instantly, asking the user to share details for assistance. 

Another user Benazir Shah claimed that internet services have been blocked in Lahore due to the ongoing operation against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. 

Normally, the internet disruption occurs when international submarine cables develop fault. But, there is no any report about fault in the cables. 

