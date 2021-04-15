Mobile internet services disrupted in parts of Pakistan
Share
LAHORE – Wireless broadband internet services facing disruption in parts of the country, leaving the users in agony.
People using 4G services of country’s cellular companies are unable to connect with it while there is no official statement from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in this regard.
A user revealed on Twitter that 3G/4G services are unavailable for last two days. As the disruption was reported by the user, the cellular companies replied instantly, asking the user to share details for assistance.
No 3G/4G service since two days@Ufone @jazzpk— 🇵🇰 Pakistan First 🇵🇰 (@sskhan088) April 15, 2021
Another user Benazir Shah claimed that internet services have been blocked in Lahore due to the ongoing operation against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
Cell phone internet services have been blocked in parts of Lahore due to the ongoing operation against TLP, police officials confirm.— Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) April 15, 2021
Normally, the internet disruption occurs when international submarine cables develop fault. But, there is no any report about fault in the cables.
- Indian teenage girl with world's longest hair receives first cut in ...09:19 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Mobile internet services disrupted in parts of Pakistan08:26 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Hania Aamir sends kisses on Instagram as she hits 4 million followers04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Aisha Linnea Akhtar marries again after divorce from Shahbaz Shigri03:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021