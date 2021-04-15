Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared proscribed outfit

09:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared proscribed outfit
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formally declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a proscribed organization and placed the banned party in the First Schedule under Section 11 B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the federal government has various reasons to believe that TLP is engaged in terrorism, acted in manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public.

It further states that the TLP activists caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent by-standers, attacked civilians and officials, created wide-scale hurdles, threatened, abused and promoted hatred, vandalized and ransacked public and government properties, including vehicles.

Besides, it caused arson, blocked essential health supplies to hospitals, threatened the government, and created sense of fear and insecurity in the society and the public at large.

French embassy asks citizens to leave Pakistan ... 02:37 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD/PARIS – The French embassy in Pakistan Thursday urged all its citizens and companies to leave Pakistan ...

More From This Category
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi asks supporters to ...
11:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pemra bans media coverage of proscribed TLP
10:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan Army chief welcomes US decision to pull ...
10:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Mobile internet services disrupted in parts of ...
08:26 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan slashes fuel prices 
07:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
‘One-stop solution’ – PM Imran launches ...
05:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#NoraFatehi flaunts curves in latest video
11:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr