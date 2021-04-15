Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared proscribed outfit
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formally declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a proscribed organization and placed the banned party in the First Schedule under Section 11 B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the federal government has various reasons to believe that TLP is engaged in terrorism, acted in manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public.
It further states that the TLP activists caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent by-standers, attacked civilians and officials, created wide-scale hurdles, threatened, abused and promoted hatred, vandalized and ransacked public and government properties, including vehicles.
Besides, it caused arson, blocked essential health supplies to hospitals, threatened the government, and created sense of fear and insecurity in the society and the public at large.
French embassy asks citizens to leave Pakistan ... 02:37 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD/PARIS – The French embassy in Pakistan Thursday urged all its citizens and companies to leave Pakistan ...
-
- TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi asks supporters to end violent protests ...11:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan Army chief welcomes US decision to pull troops from ...10:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared proscribed outfit09:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Mahira Khan shares love-filled birthday note for her makeup artist07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- ‘Salt Bae’ sued for $5 million for misusing artwork of himself06:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir sends kisses on Instagram as she hits 4 million followers04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021