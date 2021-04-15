Pakistan Army chief welcomes US decision to pull troops from Afghanistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa welcomed President Joe Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afganistan by September 2021.
He stated this when Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on him.
According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed in detail.
COAS reiterated that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and the region in general.
COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process and also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.
Biden warns Taliban, sees a significant role for ... 06:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden Wednesday announced withdrawal from Afghanistan and pressed nations including ...
-
- TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi asks supporters to end violent protests ...11:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan Army chief welcomes US decision to pull troops from ...10:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared proscribed outfit09:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Mahira Khan shares love-filled birthday note for her makeup artist07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- ‘Salt Bae’ sued for $5 million for misusing artwork of himself06:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir sends kisses on Instagram as she hits 4 million followers04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021