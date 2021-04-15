Pakistan Army chief welcomes US decision to pull troops from Afghanistan 

10:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa welcomed President Joe Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afganistan by September 2021. 

He stated this when Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on him.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed in detail.

COAS reiterated that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and the region in general. 

COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process and also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

