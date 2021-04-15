Pemra bans media coverage of proscribed TLP

10:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pemra bans media coverage of proscribed TLP
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday imposed a ban on media coverage of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

PEMRA's notification comes after the Ministry of Interior formally declared the TLP a banned organisation. The ministry said it has various reasons to believe that TLP is engaged in terrorism, acted in manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public over past three days.

The notice by PEMRA said that Regulation 18(h) of PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012 and Clause 16 of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 requires that programmes conform to the laws of the country.

"Moreover, Clause 3 (3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 prohibits media coverage to proscribed organisations," it stated.

PEMRA said that therefore, under powers conferred under Section 27 of  PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, "media coverage of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan is banned".

"All Satellite TV channels and FM Radios licensees are hereby required to restrain from providing any kind of media coverage to this (banned) organisation," said the media regulatory authority.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared ... 09:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formally declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a proscribed ...

More From This Category
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi asks supporters to ...
11:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan Army chief welcomes US decision to pull ...
10:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared ...
09:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Mobile internet services disrupted in parts of ...
08:26 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan slashes fuel prices 
07:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
‘One-stop solution’ – PM Imran launches ...
05:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#NoraFatehi flaunts curves in latest video
11:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr