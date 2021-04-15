Pemra bans media coverage of proscribed TLP
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday imposed a ban on media coverage of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
PEMRA's notification comes after the Ministry of Interior formally declared the TLP a banned organisation. The ministry said it has various reasons to believe that TLP is engaged in terrorism, acted in manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public over past three days.
The notice by PEMRA said that Regulation 18(h) of PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012 and Clause 16 of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 requires that programmes conform to the laws of the country.
"Moreover, Clause 3 (3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 prohibits media coverage to proscribed organisations," it stated.
PEMRA said that therefore, under powers conferred under Section 27 of PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, "media coverage of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan is banned".
"All Satellite TV channels and FM Radios licensees are hereby required to restrain from providing any kind of media coverage to this (banned) organisation," said the media regulatory authority.
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared ... 09:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formally declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a proscribed ...
-
- TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi asks supporters to end violent protests ...11:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Pemra bans media coverage of proscribed TLP10:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief welcomes US decision to pull troops from ...10:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared proscribed outfit09:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Mahira Khan shares love-filled birthday note for her makeup artist07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- ‘Salt Bae’ sued for $5 million for misusing artwork of himself06:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir sends kisses on Instagram as she hits 4 million followers04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021