Pemra bans media coverage of proscribed TLP

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday imposed a ban on media coverage of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

PEMRA's notification comes after the Ministry of Interior formally declared the TLP a banned organisation. The ministry said it has various reasons to believe that TLP is engaged in terrorism, acted in manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public over past three days.

The notice by PEMRA said that Regulation 18(h) of PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012 and Clause 16 of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 requires that programmes conform to the laws of the country.

"Moreover, Clause 3 (3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 prohibits media coverage to proscribed organisations," it stated.

PEMRA said that therefore, under powers conferred under Section 27 of PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, "media coverage of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan is banned".

"All Satellite TV channels and FM Radios licensees are hereby required to restrain from providing any kind of media coverage to this (banned) organisation," said the media regulatory authority.