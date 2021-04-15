Nora Fatehi flaunts curves in new video

11:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Nora Fatehi flaunts curves in new video
Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has flaunted her body curves during her latest video which is making rounds on the internet.

The bold and beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle and uploaded her new video. In the video, Nora can be seen flaunting her body curves. She posted the video with a caption, “Me BEFORE and AFTER my crush watches my Filmfare performance.”

Turning heads at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021, Fatehi’s style was on point as she infused old work glamour with her all-natural style statement.

Raising temperature at the lavish awards, the Dilbar star looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her greatest hits with her panache and effortless grace.

