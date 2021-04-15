Nora Fatehi flaunts curves in new video
Share
Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has flaunted her body curves during her latest video which is making rounds on the internet.
The bold and beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle and uploaded her new video. In the video, Nora can be seen flaunting her body curves. She posted the video with a caption, “Me BEFORE and AFTER my crush watches my Filmfare performance.”
Turning heads at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021, Fatehi’s style was on point as she infused old work glamour with her all-natural style statement.
Raising temperature at the lavish awards, the Dilbar star looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her greatest hits with her panache and effortless grace.
Nora Fatehi sets the dance floor on fire at ... 12:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous ...
- Ban on TLP will remain intact despite peace deal, says Fawad01:13 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Indian politicians using stray dogs to spread election messages in UP12:49 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- PAKvZIM: Trophy unveiled as Pakistan face off Zimbabwe in first T20 ...11:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran wishes India’s Manmohan Singh speedy recovery from COVID-1911:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s slide on inclusive internet index continues, drops to ...10:23 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral ...03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and Yasir02:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021