11:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi asks supporters to end violent protests in latest message
ISLAMABAD - Saad Hussain Rizvi, the detained leader of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (TLP), has advised his party workers to end violent protests across the country, said a statement shared by prime minister's aide on Twitter. 

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has tweeted a handwritten note by Rizvi, who was arrested this week by Lahore police over terrorism charges. 

The TLP ameer in the message appealed to the party leaders to not take any illegal action in the larger interest of country and public. 

“All protesting rallies and road blockages should be ended immediately,” he said, adding that all workers are asked to move back to their homes peacefully. 

The 26-year-old cleric also called for cooperation with law enforcement agencies. 

