Mohsin Naqvi offers training to Iraqi police

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi discussed the possibility of training Iraqi police in Pakistan during a meeting with a delegation from Iraq on Saturday. He also raised the issue of not withholding the passports of Pakistani pilgrims.

Pakistan and Iraq have been discussing law enforcement cooperation in recent years, with a focus on enhancing collaboration in counterterrorism, counternarcotics, and intelligence-sharing.

During the meeting, Naqvi welcomed Commander of Iraq’s Rapid Response Unit, Lt. Gen. Dr. Tahamir Ismail, at his office in Islamabad. They discussed several bilateral issues, including training Iraqi police in Pakistan and collaborating on the Safe City Project, according to a statement released by the ministry. They also discussed enhancing mutual cooperation to prevent illegal immigration and human trafficking.

The interior minister requested that the Iraqi authorities not withhold the passports of Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq. The statement added that they discussed matters of mutual interest, including providing more facilities to Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq and eliminating the requirement of keeping their passports.

Pakistani pilgrims frequently travel to Iraq, particularly to visit the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf, which are significant religious sites for Shia Muslims. These pilgrimages are often organised by tour operators who arrange visas, travel, and accommodation.

In recent years, the Iraqi government has implemented stricter controls, including temporarily keeping passports to prevent pilgrims from overstaying their visas. This has been a particular concern for pilgrims from economically struggling regions like Pakistan.

The Iraqi commander stated that pilgrims from Pakistan are highly respected and that he would discuss the issue with the director general of passports in Iraq.