Imran Khan rules out any out-of-court settlement with govt or army

Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan stated on Sunday that it would be "foolish" not to have "excellent" relations with the army, while also ruling out an out-of-court settlement for himself.

On the eve of the anniversary of his imprisonment last August on multiple charges, including corruption and leaking state secrets, Khan responded to questions from Reuters. He expressed that he harbours no grudges against the United States, which he previously accused of playing a role in his 2022 ouster. The U.S. has denied any involvement.

“Given Pakistan’s geographical position and the military’s significant role in the private sector, it would be foolish not to foster such a relationship [with the army],” Khan wrote in his replies, conveyed through his media and legal team. “We are proud of our soldiers and armed forces.”

Khan clarified that his criticisms since his ouster have been directed at certain individuals, not the military as an institution: “The miscalculations of the military leadership shouldn’t be held against the institution as a whole.”

On Wednesday, Khan offered to hold "conditional negotiations" with the nation's military, contingent upon "clean and transparent" elections and the dropping of what he describes as "bogus" cases against his supporters. There was no immediate response from Pakistan’s army or government to Khan’s comments to Reuters. Both have consistently denied his accusations.

The 71-year-old former cricket star did not specify what he wished to discuss with the military.

The army, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 76-year independent history, plays a significant role in the politics and governance of the country of 240 million people, although the current military leadership claims it does not interfere in politics. Khan, who lost power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence after clashing with the generals, has alleged that the army supports what he calls politically motivated cases against him, which the military strongly denies.

Nevertheless, he mentioned that there would be "no harm" in engaging with the generals if he were released from jail and sought to return to power.

“We are open to any dialogue that could help improve the dire situation in Pakistan,” he stated, noting that it was futile to initiate talks with the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which he claims lacks public support due to what he describes as a “stolen” election in February. The election commission maintains that the polls were free and fair.

Khan suggested that it would be “more productive to engage with those who actually wield power.”

The military — which accuses Khan and his party of orchestrating attacks on military installations on 9th May last year during widespread protests against his detention — has previously dismissed the possibility of talks with him.

Khan’s imprisonment has contributed to the political instability in Pakistan, which has also been facing a prolonged economic crisis. Last month, the country received a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Analysts suggest that the political instability since Khan's removal from power contributed to Islamabad accepting the IMF's stringent fiscal consolidation measures, which have imposed heavy taxes on the populace. The IMF has emphasised the need for political stability to aid in the recovery of Pakistan's $350 billion economy.

Khan dismissed the notion of reaching an out-of-court settlement with the government or military unless they acknowledged that his PTI party had won a majority in February's election.

“The elections were the most rigged in Pakistan’s history,” Khan told Reuters.