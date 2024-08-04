PCB to host open trials for women cricketers in 14 cities

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that it will host open trials for women cricketers for the first time in the picturesque and remote village of Sost. This initiative aims to showcase the board's commitment to discovering women's talent in far-flung areas.
Sost, located in Pakistan’s mountainous northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, is the last town on the high-altitude Karakoram Highway that connects Pakistan and China. The PCB will conduct open trials for women at the grassroots level in 14 cities across the country from Monday, August 5, to September 3.
"Among the 14 cities, the PCB will host the first-ever women’s cricket trials in the Sost Valley, a region renowned for its stunning landscapes and passionate cricketing community," the board stated. "This initiative highlights the PCB's commitment to discovering women’s talent in remote areas."
The PCB announced that the trials would occur in two phases, with the Gilgit, Hunza, and Sost regions hosting trials from August 5-7. The second phase will run from August 21 to September 3. If rain disrupts any scheduled trial date, the trials for that city will be conducted between September 4 and 5.
"Former international cricketers Asad Shafiq and Batool Fatima, members of the women’s national selection committee, will oversee the trials across the country," the board stated. The trials will include two categories: U19 and emerging, with players born on or after September 1, 2005, eligible for the U19 trials.
"These trials will help the selectors identify and develop the next generation of women cricketers," Shafiq said. "We are eager to ensure that talent from every corner of the country has a fair chance to shine." He added that the selection process would enable women to represent domestic teams, potentially leading them to play for the national sides in the future.
Fatima described the open trials as "a crucial step" in nurturing young talent. "We are excited to see the future stars of women’s cricket emerge and showcase their potential," she said. "I encourage all parents to support their daughters in pursuing their cricket dreams by helping them participate in the nationwide selection trials."
Schedule
5 Aug – Venue: Cricket Ground for Girls Cricket at Public Schools and Colleges, Gilgit. Selectors: Asad Shafiq and Batool Fatima
6 Aug – Venue: Boys Degree College Ground, Hunza. Selectors: Asad Shafiq and Batool Fatima
7 Aug – Venue: Sost Valley, Hussainabad Cricket Ground, Hunza. Selectors: Asad Shafiq and Batool Fatima
Second Phase:
21 Aug – Venue: Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi. Selector: Asad Shafiq
22 Aug – Venue: Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala. Selector: Asad Shafiq
23 Aug – Venue: Crescent Cricket Ground, Sialkot. Selector: Asad Shafiq
26 Aug – Venue: LCCA, Lahore. Selectors: Asad Shafiq and Batool Fatima
27 Aug – Venue: Saeed Ajmal Academy, Faisalabad. Selector: Batool Fatima; Venue: Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar. Selector: Asad Shafiq
28 Aug – Venue: Mardan Sports Complex, Mardan. Selector: Asad Shafiq
29 Aug – Venue: Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad. Selector: Asad Shafiq; Venue: Bugti Stadium, Quetta. Selector: Batool Fatima
30 Aug – Venue: Viqar Un Nisa College, Rawalpindi. Selector: Asad Shafiq
2 Sep – Venue: Inzamam ul Haq High Performance Centre, Multan. Selector: Batool Fatima
3 Sep – Venue: Women Sports Stadium, Bahawalpur. Selector: Batool Fatima
