‘Pakistan’s Coastal Treasure’ Gwadar set to rake in $850M every year

ISLAMABAD – Port city of Gwadar is set to become next economic powerhouse as incumbent government has vision that could rake in staggering $850 million annually from Gwadar Port through high-value exports of fish and dates.

In a latest meeting with top officials and key stakeholders, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has revealed called Gwdar goldmine, saying it’s time to cash in the project.

Backed by strategic weight of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar Port is poised to explode into a hub of trade and profit. The minister pulled no punches as he laid out a transformative agenda aimed at upgrading aging infrastructure, modernizing processing plants, and supercharging exports.

With 76.2% of Pakistan’s coastline, Balochistan is home to untapped marine wealth. Yet, the province’s fish exports are trailing behind due to outdated technology and weak capacity.

Chaudhy said 300,000 tons of fish could be harvested every year, generating up to $645 million, if the right upgrades are made. Currently, only 34 fish processing units are operating in Balochistan and many of them are stuck in the past. “We must upgrade, or we’ll miss the global market,” the minister said.

Deserts of Panjgur and Turbat (Kech) are churning out over 225,000 tons of dates annually, more than half of Pakistan’s entire production. With proper processing and packaging, this golden crop could add another $200–$205 million to national revenue.

To support the economic surge, PIA is ramping up flights to Gwadar. Weekly flights will triple with two flights to Karachi and one to Islamabad. But that’s not all, a chartered flight system for investors and business tycoons is also on the table.