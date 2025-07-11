Uae Agrees To Ensure Necessary Steps To Facilitate Visas For Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have mutually agreed to ensure necessary steps to facilitate visas for Pakistani citizens, especially work visas.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the United Arab Emirates and met with UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Upon his arrival at the UAE Ministry of Interior, Minister Mohsin Naqvi was warmly welcomed and presented with a Guard of Honor.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the visa issues being faced by Pakistani citizens for the UAE. Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in security, anti-narcotics, anti-smuggling, and the prevention of illegal immigration, as well as the exchange of technology. During the meeting, the historic relations between the two friendly nations were also discussed and both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors. Moreover, Regional issues and sustainable peace in the region were also discussed. Both leaders also emphasized the importance of leveraging modern technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to address security challenges.

The UAE Minister of Interior assured full cooperation in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the fraternal relations with the UAE are a valuable asset for every Pakistani. He emphasized that Pakistan desires to expand cooperation in all areas, including security. He further stated that a large number of Pakistanis are playing a key role in strengthening the UAE’s economy. “We want to Pakistani citizens to be able to come to the UAE easily and easing visa policies will greatly benefit them,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the modern policing and operations room of Abu Dhabi for crime prevention and public safety. UAE officials briefed him about the monitoring operations room. Mohsin Naqvi expressed keen interest in the advanced police monitoring system and praised the UAE’s policing model.

Major General Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed, Director General of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Security, Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department, Pakistani Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Deputy Head of Mission and other senior officials were also present.