Rickshaw Driver’s son tops Multan Matric Board with 1161 Marks

BUREWALA – Heartwarming story of Muhammad Ahmad, the son of a rickshaw driver, is all over the internet as he topped Arts Group in the matriculation exams by getting impressive 1161 marks, making his family and hometown of proud.

Ahmad, who hails from a small village near Burewala, appeared for his exams through a local madrassa. Despite his financial woes, he outshone thousands of students to claim the top position in the Arts Group.

Sharing his views, the bright young student credited father’s unwavering support for his success. “My father not only bore the financial burden of my studies but also constantly motivated me. He used to say, ‘I couldn’t study, but my son will make my name shine,’” said Ahmad, expressing deep gratitude for his father’s sacrifices.

His father, Muhammad Afzal, a rickshaw driver by profession, was overwhelmed with emotion. “Today, I am the happiest man. I couldn’t get an education myself, but it was my dream to see my son become something. That dream has come true,” he said.

Ahmad’s remarkable achievement has sparked celebrations not just within his family, but across his village. Neighbors and well-wishers have expressed pride in his accomplishment, calling him an inspiration for all those who dare to dream big despite limited resources.

Afzal’s story is another reminder that with hard work, determination, and family support, even the most challenging circumstances can be overcome.