PTI’s Maleeka Bokhari falls victim to 'deepfake video' propaganda

ISLAMABAD – Former lawmaker and spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on legal issues Maleeka Bokhari has become the victim of dirty deepfake propaganda as video clips linked to her surfaced online today showing a woman in compromising position.

Social media was all buzzing about the alleged clip as people discovered that a video of a woman donning a revealing dress has been uploaded to Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms. The model in the clip can be seen using all of her seductive charm.

As some referred to the video as deep fake technology, the official handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf blamed the ruling PML-N for the act.

A tweet shared in this regard saying ‘social media accounts linked to PML-N are spreading fake propaganda, and attributing a picture and video of an Indian model to Ms. Bokhari. Actually, it's an Indian model who is shamelessly being portrayed as Maleeka Bokhari in a character-assassination campaign by PDM and its Lifafas, the tweet further said.

As the clips triggered new debate, PTI supporters, journalists, and activists took to Twitter to express sympathy with the former Member of the National Assembly.

I have just been informed about a malicious deepfake video campaign being waged against Maleeka Bokhari, a sisterly figure who has always remained strong and loyal to Khan during challenging times. Maleeka, stay strong and know that you can always count on us. We stand with you! — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) April 23, 2023

I strongly condemn campaign against @MalBokhari she is a woman of substance and role model for young people. Look at her work experience and education mashallah, she will achieve more ia.

Stay strong ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGJY8Z3pbc — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) April 23, 2023

ن لیگ سوشل میڈیا کی جانب سے @MalBokhari کی کردار کشی کرنے کی جتنی مذمت کی جائے کم ہے، ملیکہ بخاری کا شمار پاکستان کی اُن پڑھی لکھی خواتین میں ہوتا ہے جنہوں نے سب سے زیادہ خواتین کے حقوق کیلئے آواز اُٹھائی ہے، ن لیگی سوشل میڈیا کے لئے ڈوب سے مر جانے کا مقام ہے، لعنت ہو تم پر pic.twitter.com/3wJrn2G1GI — Touseef Abbasi (@Touseef_Abbassi) April 23, 2023

اس باہمت پڑھی لکھی اور صوبر خاتون کی کردار کشی قابل مذہمت ہے

اس خاتون کا شمار ان خاتون میں ہوتا ہے جو دلیل سے بات کرنا اپنا فرض سمجھتیں ہیں مولاپنتن پاک اور ترقی دے#MaleekaBokhari pic.twitter.com/e4jtLHJmvk — syed kazam hussain (@syedkazamhussa7) April 23, 2023

Stay Strong @MalBokhari .



Since years these bunch of lowlives PDM have been attacking our women, running malicious campaigns against them.

Its about time someone shows these creeps their actual place. #MaleekaBokhari https://t.co/vV06LrKTup — Haider Ali (@Haider4PTI) April 23, 2023

Such manipulated clips, pictures, and audio recordings of politicians cast a negative light on politicians while the government and opposition have been trading blame for such leaks, however, both sides fall victim to leaks and such propaganda which discredited them.

With a slew of audio leaks including adult conversations surfacing in last year, social media users are also aware that such acts appear to be a scheme to tarnish politicians' image.

Left-wing supporters even allege that foreign agencies are behind such campaigns, however, it shows the incompetence of the administration that resulted in these leaks as no action has been taken over the months.