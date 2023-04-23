PTI’s Maleeka Bokhari falls victim to 'deepfake video' propaganda

ISLAMABAD – Former lawmaker and spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on legal issues Maleeka Bokhari has become the victim of dirty deepfake propaganda as video clips linked to her surfaced online today showing a woman in compromising position.
Social media was all buzzing about the alleged clip as people discovered that a video of a woman donning a revealing dress has been uploaded to Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms. The model in the clip can be seen using all of her seductive charm.
As some referred to the video as deep fake technology, the official handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf blamed the ruling PML-N for the act.
A tweet shared in this regard saying ‘social media accounts linked to PML-N are spreading fake propaganda, and attributing a picture and video of an Indian model to Ms. Bokhari. Actually, it's an Indian model who is shamelessly being portrayed as Maleeka Bokhari in a character-assassination campaign by PDM and its Lifafas, the tweet further said.
🚨: Social media accounts linked to PMLN are spreading fake propaganda, and attributing a picture and video of an Indian model to @MalBokhari.— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 22, 2023
Actually it's an Indian model which is shamelessly being portrayed as Maleeka Bokhari in a character-assassination campaign by PDM and…
As the clips triggered new debate, PTI supporters, journalists, and activists took to Twitter to express sympathy with the former Member of the National Assembly.
Here’s how people reacted:
I have just been informed about a malicious deepfake video campaign being waged against Maleeka Bokhari, a sisterly figure who has always remained strong and loyal to Khan during challenging times. Maleeka, stay strong and know that you can always count on us. We stand with you!— Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) April 23, 2023
I strongly condemn campaign against @MalBokhari she is a woman of substance and role model for young people. Look at her work experience and education mashallah, she will achieve more ia.— Javeria Siddique (@javerias) April 23, 2023
Stay strong ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGJY8Z3pbc
ن لیگ سوشل میڈیا کی جانب سے @MalBokhari کی کردار کشی کرنے کی جتنی مذمت کی جائے کم ہے، ملیکہ بخاری کا شمار پاکستان کی اُن پڑھی لکھی خواتین میں ہوتا ہے جنہوں نے سب سے زیادہ خواتین کے حقوق کیلئے آواز اُٹھائی ہے، ن لیگی سوشل میڈیا کے لئے ڈوب سے مر جانے کا مقام ہے، لعنت ہو تم پر pic.twitter.com/3wJrn2G1GI— Touseef Abbasi (@Touseef_Abbassi) April 23, 2023
اس باہمت پڑھی لکھی اور صوبر خاتون کی کردار کشی قابل مذہمت ہے— syed kazam hussain (@syedkazamhussa7) April 23, 2023
اس خاتون کا شمار ان خاتون میں ہوتا ہے جو دلیل سے بات کرنا اپنا فرض سمجھتیں ہیں مولاپنتن پاک اور ترقی دے#MaleekaBokhari pic.twitter.com/e4jtLHJmvk
Stay Strong @MalBokhari .— Haider Ali (@Haider4PTI) April 23, 2023
Since years these bunch of lowlives PDM have been attacking our women, running malicious campaigns against them.
Its about time someone shows these creeps their actual place. #MaleekaBokhari https://t.co/vV06LrKTup
Such manipulated clips, pictures, and audio recordings of politicians cast a negative light on politicians while the government and opposition have been trading blame for such leaks, however, both sides fall victim to leaks and such propaganda which discredited them.
With a slew of audio leaks including adult conversations surfacing in last year, social media users are also aware that such acts appear to be a scheme to tarnish politicians' image.
Left-wing supporters even allege that foreign agencies are behind such campaigns, however, it shows the incompetence of the administration that resulted in these leaks as no action has been taken over the months.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.