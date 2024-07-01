Lesco increases new electricity connection fee from July 2024

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced a whooping increase in fee for new three-phase connection, with effect from July 1, 2024.

A notification issued by the company states that the new price of the three-phase connection will be Rs63, 450, up by Rs29,950, as compared to previous fee of Rs33,500.

Jurisdiction of LESCO extends five main districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Nankana of Punjab province serving an approximate population of 25 million.

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for Lesco New Connection

Here is the step by step process that you can follow to apply for a new electricity connection:

Step 1: Visit Electricity New Connection (ENC) System to submit the online application form

Step 2: During form submission you are required to submit information regarding connection type, NTN, district, Applicant name, CNIC, phone number and other details.

Step 3: Now in this step you to upload the scanned copy of property document, undertaking by the applicant, attested CNIC copy, neighbour electricity bill and others.

Step 4: After filling and uploading all required information and docs submit the application form

Step 5: Need to printout of your submitted application form

Step 6: Attach all above mentioned documents with this application

Step 7: Send or submit this complete file (including application form and required documents) to your related office

Step 8: LESCO demand notice will be issued after verification of the submitted documents and info

Step 9: Now next step is to pay the LESCO demand notice to mentioned bank

Step 10: After paying demand notice, copy should be submitted to the concerned office for further process

Step 11: In this final stage the concerned office will verify the demand notice payment and after verification they will installed the connection