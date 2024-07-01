Lesco increases new electricity connection fee from July 2024

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced a whooping increase in fee for new three-phase connection, with effect from July 1, 2024.
A notification issued by the company states that the new price of the three-phase connection will be Rs63, 450, up by Rs29,950, as compared to previous fee of Rs33,500.
Jurisdiction of LESCO extends five main districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Nankana of Punjab province serving an approximate population of 25 million.
Step-by-Step Process to Apply for Lesco New Connection
Here is the step by step process that you can follow to apply for a new electricity connection:
Step 1: Visit Electricity New Connection (ENC) System to submit the online application form
Step 2: During form submission you are required to submit information regarding connection type, NTN, district, Applicant name, CNIC, phone number and other details.
Step 3: Now in this step you to upload the scanned copy of property document, undertaking by the applicant, attested CNIC copy, neighbour electricity bill and others.
Step 4: After filling and uploading all required information and docs submit the application form
Step 5: Need to printout of your submitted application form
Step 6: Attach all above mentioned documents with this application
Step 7: Send or submit this complete file (including application form and required documents) to your related office
Step 8: LESCO demand notice will be issued after verification of the submitted documents and info
Step 9: Now next step is to pay the LESCO demand notice to mentioned bank
Step 10: After paying demand notice, copy should be submitted to the concerned office for further process
Step 11: In this final stage the concerned office will verify the demand notice payment and after verification they will installed the connection
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
