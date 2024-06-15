FBR chief says non-filers' electricity and gas connections will be suspended

As Pakistan aims to boost its tax revenues in the 2024-25 budget, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chief has announced that electricity and gas connections, along with SIM cards, of non-filers will be suspended.

In a recent development, the Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue approved a proposal on Saturday to impose a foreign travel ban on non-filers. A series of decisions were made during the session chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla.

FBR Chairman Zubair Tiwana informed the committee that those who fail to file tax returns would face actions under the Income Tax General Order (ITGO). However, exemptions would be given to nationals for Hajj, Umrah, children, students, and holders of the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

He detailed that non-filers will face suspension of their SIM cards, electricity, and gas connections, and their businesses could be shut down.

During the session, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Farooq H Naek emphasized that the travel restrictions on non-filers should be enforced similarly to those on the exit control list (ECL).

Tiwana further mentioned that a higher withholding tax rate was approved for non-filers. He added that the non-filer list included 500,000 people with annual incomes over 2 million.

These individuals had already disclosed their income statements with their tax return documents in the past. Tiwana also noted that temporary filers would have to pay additional taxes when purchasing vehicles, plots, and residences.

Additionally, the Senate committee approved a proposal to reduce the salary slab and increase taxes, along with imposing a 75% withholding tax on cellular and internet bills of non-filers.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the need to widen the tax net, stating that the country cannot run with a 9.5% tax-to-GDP ratio.

“We have to bring everyone into the tax net. We aim to include everyone on the active taxpayers' list,” said the finance minister on a TV programme on Wednesday.

“We must abolish the non-filer category in the country,” he added.

His statement came just hours after he unveiled the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the National Assembly, with a total outlay of Rs18.9 trillion.