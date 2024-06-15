Search

FBR chief says non-filers' electricity and gas connections will be suspended

Web Desk
08:29 PM | 15 Jun, 2024
Source: File photo

As Pakistan aims to boost its tax revenues in the 2024-25 budget, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chief has announced that electricity and gas connections, along with SIM cards, of non-filers will be suspended.

In a recent development, the Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue approved a proposal on Saturday to impose a foreign travel ban on non-filers. A series of decisions were made during the session chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla.

FBR Chairman Zubair Tiwana informed the committee that those who fail to file tax returns would face actions under the Income Tax General Order (ITGO). However, exemptions would be given to nationals for Hajj, Umrah, children, students, and holders of the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

He detailed that non-filers will face suspension of their SIM cards, electricity, and gas connections, and their businesses could be shut down.

During the session, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Farooq H Naek emphasized that the travel restrictions on non-filers should be enforced similarly to those on the exit control list (ECL).

Tiwana further mentioned that a higher withholding tax rate was approved for non-filers. He added that the non-filer list included 500,000 people with annual incomes over 2 million.

These individuals had already disclosed their income statements with their tax return documents in the past. Tiwana also noted that temporary filers would have to pay additional taxes when purchasing vehicles, plots, and residences.

Additionally, the Senate committee approved a proposal to reduce the salary slab and increase taxes, along with imposing a 75% withholding tax on cellular and internet bills of non-filers.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the need to widen the tax net, stating that the country cannot run with a 9.5% tax-to-GDP ratio.

“We have to bring everyone into the tax net. We aim to include everyone on the active taxpayers' list,” said the finance minister on a TV programme on Wednesday.

“We must abolish the non-filer category in the country,” he added.

His statement came just hours after he unveiled the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the National Assembly, with a total outlay of Rs18.9 trillion.

FBR chief says non-filers' electricity and gas connections will be suspended

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 15 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.5
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

