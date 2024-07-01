Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed’s workout video goes viral

Renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed, alongside her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, has shared their intense workout routine with fans.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actress is seen engaging in rigorous weight training with Shoaib Malik.

The video, initially shared by the couple’s gym instructor, Zaryab Ali, on his official Instagram account, was later reposted by both Sana and Shoaib.

In the Instagram clip, the delicate-looking Sana is shown working out energetically with her athletic husband, following the instructions of their gym trainer.

The video quickly went viral on Instagram Stories, garnering admiration from their fans.

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on January 20, 2024.

Previously, Shoaib Malik was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, while Sana Javed was the wife of singer Umair Jaswal.

