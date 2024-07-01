Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed’s workout video goes viral

Renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed, alongside her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, has shared their intense workout routine with fans.
In a video posted on Instagram, the actress is seen engaging in rigorous weight training with Shoaib Malik.
The video, initially shared by the couple’s gym instructor, Zaryab Ali, on his official Instagram account, was later reposted by both Sana and Shoaib.
In the Instagram clip, the delicate-looking Sana is shown working out energetically with her athletic husband, following the instructions of their gym trainer.
The video quickly went viral on Instagram Stories, garnering admiration from their fans.
Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on January 20, 2024.
Previously, Shoaib Malik was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, while Sana Javed was the wife of singer Umair Jaswal.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
