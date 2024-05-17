Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik share honeymoon moments from New York

Sana Javed, the stunning and talented Pakistani television and film actress, is currently enjoying her honeymoon in New York with her husband, renowned cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple, who tied the knot at the beginning of 2024, has been sharing delightful moments from their trip on social media.

Sana Javed has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry with her acclaimed performances in popular television dramas such as Pyare Afzal, Zara Yad Kar, and Khaani. Her impressive portfolio also includes Romeo Weds Heer, Aye Musht E Khak, Kala Doriya, and Mana Ka Gharana. Her recent drama, Sukoon, received widespread appreciation from fans.

Despite often facing public backlash after their marriage, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik remain unfazed by the criticism. The couple focuses on their happiness and continues to share their joyous moments with fans.

During their honeymoon in New York, Sana and Shoaib have been actively posting scenic pictures and engaging Instagram stories. Sana Javed shared enchanting stories of rainy New York, while Shoaib Malik uploaded numerous solo pictures. The couple also posted a charming photo together, showcasing their love and happiness.

Here are some more stunning clicks from their ongoing honeymoon trip: