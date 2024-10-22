Kriti Sanon sets social media ablaze with new sizzling avatar

Indian actor Kriti Sanon turned heads at Awards, stunning in all-black attire. The HeroPanti actress, slayed in a chic black bralette paired with a long skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

The Bollywood babe completed the look with an oversized jacket, cementing her status as one of the night’s best-dressed stars.

Besides her cinema work, Kriti is an avid social media user who amassed huge following on social platforms. She has several commercial hits to her name.