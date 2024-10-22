Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Kriti Sanon sets social media ablaze with new sizzling avatar

Kriti Sanon Sets Social Media Ablaze In New Sizzling Avatar

Indian actor Kriti Sanon turned heads at Awards, stunning in all-black attire. The HeroPanti actress, slayed in a chic black bralette paired with a long skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

The Bollywood babe completed the look with an oversized jacket, cementing her status as one of the night’s best-dressed stars.

 

Besides her cinema work, Kriti is an avid social media user who amassed huge following on social platforms. She has several commercial hits to her name.

