Sindh announces increase in wages of workers in industries

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a significant increase in wages of workers employed in industries.

Reports said the provincial government has decided to increase the wages of workers by 15.62 percent. The Department of Labour and Human Resources has also issued a notification regarding an increase in wages.

According to the notification, wages have been increased for semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled workers in 50 industries.

The monthly salary for semi-skilled workers has been set at Rs38,280, while the monthly salary for skilled workers has been set at Rs45,910, and for highly skilled workers, it has been set at Rs47,868.

Last month, the Punjab government has issued a notification to raise the minimum monthly wage for workers and laborers to 37,000 rupees. This decision comes under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

As per the details, the minimum wage for unskilled laborers has been increased from 32,000 rupees to 37,000 rupees per month. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized ensuring the provision of the minimum wage to all daily wage and unskilled workers. The government’s notification specifically clarifies that the daily wage for an 8-hour workday will be considered as 1,423.07 rupees.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the Punjab government has released this notification in line with the current budget, establishing a minimum wage of 37,000 rupees. She asserted, “It is our responsibility to protect the rights of every laborer in the province.” The Chief Minister also directed stakeholders to be immediately taken into confidence to enforce the minimum wage.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

