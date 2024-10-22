Airsial Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike At Lahore Airport

LAHORE – An AirSial flight en route from Lahore to Karachi was forced to make an emergency landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport after a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The pilot, acting swiftly, safely brought the plane back to the runway, averting any major incident, aviation officials confirmed.

The aircraft, fortunately, suffered only minor damage, and passengers were temporarily moved to the lounge while engineers inspected the plane. The flight is expected to resume once all safety checks are complete.

In a separate but similar incident, Airblue Flight PA 171, arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, encountered a bird strike near Model Colony, Karachi, during its landing approach. Despite the bird hitting the windscreen, the experienced pilot managed to land the aircraft safely, and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Both incidents highlight the ongoing challenges posed by bird strikes to aviation safety, emphasizing the need for enhanced bird management at airports to mitigate risks and ensure passenger safety. Authorities are expected to review current protocols to prevent future occurrences.