Video: Elderly Indian man observes ‘Karva Chauth’ fast for Mia Khalifa

An elderly Indian man has gone viral on social media after observing the traditional ‘Karva Chauth’ fast for former adult film star Mia Khalifa. His video, which has sparked a range of reactions, shows him performing the ritual on his rooftop in front of a photo of Khalifa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

On October 20, Hindus around the world, including in India, celebrated the festival of Karva Chauth. On this day, Hindu women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the health and longevity of their husbands. The ritual involves a special moment when, after sighting the moon through a sieve, the wife views her husband in the same way, symbolizing her wish for his long life. The husband then offers his wife water and prasad (blessed food), marking the completion of the fast.

Traditionally observed by married couples, the festival has also become popular among unmarried women who fast for their boyfriends or fiancés.

However, this year, one elderly Indian man’s unique twist on the ritual caught widespread attention. He performed the Karva Chauth fast not for a spouse or loved one, but for Mia Khalifa, a former adult star.

The viral video shows the elderly man standing on his rooftop, holding a sieve and a small lamp, facing a framed photo of Mia Khalifa. After gazing at the moon through the sieve, he shifts his focus to Khalifa’s picture, mimicking the traditional ritual meant for one’s spouse.

The video has drawn mixed reactions online. While some viewers found the situation humorous, others expressed their displeasure, arguing that Karva Chauth is a sacred festival and should not be trivialized.

One user commented, “Karva Chauth is a sacred Hindu tradition that symbolizes a wife’s selfless love for her husband and is meant to ensure his long life. Please don’t mock this ritual.”