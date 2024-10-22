Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

England announce playing XI for third Test against pakistan

England Announce Playing Xi For Third Test Against Pakistan

England have confirmed their XI for the third Test against Pakistan, which is set to commence on Thursday (October 24) in Rawalpindi.

There are two changes from the second Test in Multan. Seamer Gus Atkinson returns and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is named for the first time since the Test match against India in Rajkot back in February. Durham pair Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts both miss out.

England’s XI for the third Test:

1.⁠ ⁠Zak Crawley

2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett

3.⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope

4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root

5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook

6.⁠ ⁠Ben Stokes (C)

7.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith

8.⁠ ⁠Gus Atkinson

9.⁠ ⁠Rehan Ahmed

10.⁠ ⁠Jack Leach

11.⁠ ⁠Shoaib Bashir

Last week, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan shared all 20 England wickets among them as Pakistan marched to their first Test match win at home since February 2021 as England crumbled to 144 all out in 33.3 overs while chasing the 297-run target on day four here at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Noman finished with innings figures of 8-46, the second-best figures on Pakistan soil after Abdul Qadir’s 9-56 against the same opposition in Lahore in 1987, and match figures of 11-147. Fellow spinner Sajid Khan bagged nine wickets in the match to help bowl Pakistan to a 152-run series-levelling victory in the second Test.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates 22 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 279.45
Euro EUR 300.85 303.60
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50 364.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.30 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.10
US Dollar DD USD-DD 277.75 279.45
US Dollar TT USD-TT 277.75 279.45
Australian Dollar AUD 185.35 187.60
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.70 738.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 204.15
China Yuan CNY 38.88 39.28
Danish Krone DKK 40.29 40.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.87 906.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.13 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.21 178.21
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.55 25.85
Omani Riyal OMR 715.30 723.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 76.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.90 212.90
Swedish Krona SEK 26.51 26.81
Swiss Franc CHF 318.90 321.70
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.55 25.85

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search